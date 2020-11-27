UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Arcadia Mulls 'contingency' Plans Due To Virus Impact

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

UK's Arcadia mulls 'contingency' plans due to virus impact

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :British retail giant Arcadia, owner of a string of coronavirus-ravaged high-street clothing chains, said Friday that it was mulling its options after a report claimed it was facing collapse.

Sky news said 15,000 jobs were at risk at the group, which owns Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis, and it could appoint administrators Deloitte "within days" following unsuccessful talks with lenders about an emergency loan.

That would bring the curtain down on the high-street career of Arcadia boss Philip Green, the broadcaster said, without quoting sources.

Arcadia said only that it has been adversely affected by enforced closures during Covid-19 lockdowns.

"We are aware of the recent media speculation surrounding the future of Arcadia," the group said in a brief statement emailed to AFP.

"The forced closure of our stores for sustained periods as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a material impact on trading across our businesses.

"As a result, the Arcadia boards have been working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the group's brands.

"The brands continue to trade and our stores will be opening again in England and the Republic of Ireland as soon as the government Covid-19 restrictions are lifted next week."Administration is the process whereby a troubled company calls in independent financial help in a bid to restructure and remain operational until a solution is found.

Related Topics

Loan Company Ireland Media Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

56 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

2 hours ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.