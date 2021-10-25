UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Voices Concern COP26 'might Go Wrong'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

UK's Johnson voices concern COP26 'might go wrong'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he was "very worried" that the 12-day COP26 climate summit he will host in Glasgow from later this week "might go wrong".

But the UK leader told a special Downing Street press conference with children that he remained hopeful a deal can be done to reduce carbon emissions and limit future temperature rises.

"I'm very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need and it's touch and go," Johnson said, as he fielded questions from the youngsters aged eight to 12.

"It's very, very far from clear that we'll get the progress that we need.

"It's very, very difficult, but I think it can be done." The British premier said that the gathering running from Sunday to November 12 in the Scottish city was "perhaps the most important summit that this country has had in our lifetimes".

It will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments.

Johnson's downbeat assessment follows similar weekend comments by Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the talks, who warned success at COP26 would be "definitely harder" to achieve than in Paris.

Flanked by WWF UK chief executive Tanya Steele at Monday's kids' event, Johnson said striking a deal would require world leaders each "making some sacrifice".

"Each of them have got to agree to do something that's difficult for them -- whether it's stop using coal-fired power stations, or give some money to help the developing world, or start using electric vehicles," he said.

"I do think that world leaders are really starting to listen.

"I've talked to a lot of them in the last few weeks, and they're making some good commitments," the UK leader said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Vehicles Paris Progress Glasgow United Kingdom Money November Sunday 2015 Event From

Recent Stories

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

6 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

21 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

36 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

1 minute ago
 Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Austria ..

Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Austrian counterpart

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.