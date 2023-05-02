UrduPoint.com

UN Food Agency Resumes Operations In Strife-torn Sudan, As Fighting Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:10 AM

UN food agency resumes operations in strife-torn Sudan, as fighting continues

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based UN agency, has lifted a temporary suspension of operations in Sudan as fighting between rival military groups pushes millions into hunger, Executive Director Cindy McCain announced Monday.

WFP had paused its life-saving activities after three staff were killed in North Darfur on 15th April, the first day of clashes between the Sudanese army and the rival Rapid Security Forces (RSF).

Ms. McCain said food distribution is expected to begin in four states - Gedaref, Gezira, Kassala and White Nile – in the coming days.

As the security situation is still highly precarious, WFP is considering locations where humanitarian access is assured, while also strongly taking security, capacity and access-related considerations into account.

"We will take utmost care to ensure the safety of all our staff and partners as we rush to meet the growing needs of the most vulnerable," she said.

Ms. McCain underscored the need to end the fighting, noting that more than 15 million people were already facing severe food insecurity prior to the conflict.

She warned that numbers are expected to "grow significantly" as the unrest continues.

"It is times like this that WFP and our UN partners are needed most," she said.

In light of the deepening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday dispatched his most senior aid official to the region.

UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, and is expected to travel to Sudan soon.

Prior to departing for the region, he said the situation in Sudan "is reaching breaking point", as people struggle to access essentials such as water, food, fuel and medical care.

Meanwhile, senior officials from the UN and partners are holding a virtual briefing on Monday to update the international community on the humanitarian response to the crisis.

Related Topics

World Army United Nations Water Nairobi Gedaref Kassala Sudan Kenya April Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

9 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

9 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

9 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

9 hours ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

9 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.