UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council To Meet Thursday On Ethiopia's Tigray: Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:20 AM

UN Security Council to meet Thursday on Ethiopia's Tigray: diplomats

United Nations, United States, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, diplomats told AFP Tuesday.

The meeting, requested by Ireland, will be held behind closed doors at midday and is not guaranteed to lead to the adoption of a joint statement, the diplomats said.

The Council's last meeting on Tigray was held February 2 to call for more humanitarian access. African Council members, however, had rejected in advance the idea of a joint text.

Several other Council members joined Ireland's request for a meeting, one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity. Estonia, France, Norway, Britain and the United States also called Tuesday for an international investigation into reported atrocities committed in Tigray.

Since the launch in early November of an Ethiopian military operation in Tigray, the Security Council has held few meetings on the issue, undermined by divisions between African members -- who see it as an internal matter -- and Western members, for whom the humanitarian situation and influx of refugees in neighboring countries require the involvement of the body charged with world peace and security.

An initial closed-door meeting was held on November 24, and a second closed-door session came on December 14 ahead of the February 2 meeting. Neither produced a joint declaration.

The UN announced it had reached several agreements with the Ethiopian authorities guaranteeing in principle full access to the entire country. These agreements have yet to be realized.

On Tuesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that "authorizations for needs assessments missions are still pending with the authorities." "Hundreds of thousands of people affected (by fighting) have not been reached, particularly in the rural areas of Tigray," he said during his daily press briefing.

"More than 80 aid workers have received clearances to go to Tigray, but the permits are for short missions," he said.

"Despite the challenges, humanitarians on the ground are working to increase the response, with some progress made, especially on food assistance in the main cities."NGOs have called since the start of 2021 for the Security Council to hold a public session followed by a resolution calling for an end to the obstruction of aid and an immediate investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Ethiopia's dissident region.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations France Norway Progress Lead Ireland Estonia Ethiopia United States February November December Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

8 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

9 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

10 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.