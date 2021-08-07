UrduPoint.com

UNSC Urges States To Cooperate With Pakistan To Bring Perpetrators Of Dasu Attack To Justice

UNSC urges states to cooperate with Pakistan to bring perpetrators of Dasu attack to justice

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The U.N. Security Council has condemned "in the strongest terms" the July 14 terrorist attack in Dassu in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis as well as many injured, and urged all states to cooperate with Pakistani government in bringing perpetrators to justice.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," a statement issued by the 15-member Council Friday.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Governments of Pakistan anSC/14597d China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard," the statement said.

They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

The Council reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

