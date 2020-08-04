US adds 46,321 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States added 46,321 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economy also added 532 deaths, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

The US has now recorded 4,711,323 total cases, with 155,366 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.

Monday was the second day to notch a slightly lower caseload, after a string of five days last week had all recorded more than 60,000 new daily infections.

President Donald Trump said during a coronavirus press briefing Monday that the virus was "receding" in parts of the southern and western United States, deeming the situation "very encouraging.

" But the day before, White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx had warned that the country was entering a "new phase" of the pandemic, with rural areas just as threatened as major cities.

"It is extraordinarily widespread," she told CNN on Sunday.

"To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus."More than 18 million people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19 since the disease first appeared in China late last year. Around 680,000 have died.