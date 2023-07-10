US advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The US Men's National Soccer Team beat Canada on penalties to qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals on Sunday.

Team USA eliminated Canada 3-2 in a penalty shootout at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium after the extra time ended as a 2-2 draw.

US forward Brandon Vazquez scored a late header in the 88th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead in Cincinnati.

In the stoppage time of the second half, Canadian defender Steven Vitoria scored from the penalty spot to send the game into extra time.

Forward Jacob Shaffelburg found the net in the 109th minute as Canada came back. But six minutes later Canada's Scott Kennedy scored an own goal, 2-2. The penalties decided the winner.

In the penalty shootout, US goalkeeper Matt Turner saved Canada's first two attempts by Vitoria and Liam Fraser.

Canada's Charles Brym hit the post.

Vazquez was the only US player to have missed a penalty. Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Jesus Ferreira were the scorers for the US.

Kamal Miller and Jacen Russell scored for Canada before their teammate Brym missed the fifth penalty.

The US will face Panama in a semifinal match in San Diego on Wednesday.

On the same day, Mexico will play against Jamaica in Paradise, Nevada.

Held every two years, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is the main football tournament to name the champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The US are the current Gold Cup champions, meanwhile Mexico are the record holders with eight titles -- the last in 2019.