UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US College Basketball Star Hospitalized After On-court Collapse

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

US college basketball star hospitalized after on-court collapse

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :University of Florida star forward Keyontae Johnson was in critical but stable condition in hospital after collapsing on court early in the Gators' loss to Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday.

Johnson, a third-year player who was named the top pre-season men's basketball player in the Southeastern Conference, had slammed home an alley-oup dunk and celebrated with teammates minutes into the contest and was heading into a huddle during a timeout when he fell to the court.

As team medical staff attended him teammates, some of them crying, gathered together in concern along with coach Mike White.

After Johnson was stretchered off, play eventually resumed, host Florida State going on to a 83-71 victory.

After the game, the Gators said they had no new update on Johnson's condition and White said he would stay with his player in Tallahassee while the rest of the team returned to the school's Gainesville campus.

White didn't speak to reporters but tweeted: "Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family. We all love him." Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton spoke to reporters after the game, discussing the decision to continue the contest.

"I told our staff I was going to let them make that decision," he said, adding that he hadn't spoken to White but was told the Gators coach discussed it with his players before opting to go on.

"I did not see what happened, but it had a really dramatic effect on my team," Hamilton said. "We're just all hopeful and praying he's OK, so I can imagine if it affected our players in an emotional way, I can imagine what the situation was with his teammates."

Related Topics

Hamilton Gainesville Tallahassee Florida Family All Top Coach Court Love

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

2 hours ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

2 hours ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

2 hours ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.