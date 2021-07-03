U.S. COVID-19 vaccine sites start to shut down, though 70 pct target is yet to reach: media

NEW YORK, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) --:The United States is set to fall short of President Joe Biden's goal for 70 percent of the adult population to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, media reported.

As U.S. government-run sites shut down, there will be fewer vaccine locations for the public to choose from, the Wall Street Journal said in an article earlier this week.

"Among the locations recently closed are mass-vaccination sites at Chicago's United Center, Boston's Reggie Lewis Center and a handful of large-scale clinics throughout New York.

But it also means easier access to shots at retail pharmacies, which no longer require appointments or screen recipients based on need," said the report.

"This winter and throughout early spring, the biggest challenge to vaccine efforts was getting enough supply. But as a large portion of those willing to receive a shot got one, efforts have become more targeted in an effort to reach people who remain hesitant or lack easy access to vaccines," said the report.