US economy grew 6.5% in second quarter: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The US economy expanded 6.5 percent annualized in the second quarter, according to government data released Thursday, a far slower recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic than economists had expected.

The gain meant the world's largest economy surpassed its pre-pandemic size, climbing to $19.4 trillion and topping the size in the fourth quarter of 2019, the last before Covid-19 broke out in the world's largest economy.