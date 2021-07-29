UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy Grew 6.5% In Second Quarter: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

US economy grew 6.5% in second quarter: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The US economy expanded 6.5 percent annualized in the second quarter, according to government data released Thursday, a far slower recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic than economists had expected.

The gain meant the world's largest economy surpassed its pre-pandemic size, climbing to $19.4 trillion and topping the size in the fourth quarter of 2019, the last before Covid-19 broke out in the world's largest economy.

Related Topics

World 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

National men’s cricket team arrives in Guyana fo ..

3 minutes ago

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longes ..

16 minutes ago

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

46 minutes ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

48 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.