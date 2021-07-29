US Economy Grew 6.5% In Second Quarter: Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:10 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The US economy expanded 6.5 percent annualized in the second quarter, according to government data released Thursday, a far slower recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic than economists had expected.
The gain meant the world's largest economy surpassed its pre-pandemic size, climbing to $19.4 trillion and topping the size in the fourth quarter of 2019, the last before Covid-19 broke out in the world's largest economy.