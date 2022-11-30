UrduPoint.com

US House To Vote To Avert Potential Rail Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

US House to vote to avert potential rail strike

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The US House of Representatives plans to take a vote Wednesday on a measure to avert a potential rail strike as early as Dec. 9, after President Joe Biden earlier warned of "catastrophic" consequences for the economy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Biden asked Congress to act on the subject of rail strike and the House of Representatives will vote to impose a tentative contract deal struck in September.

Following her meeting with Biden on Tuesday, Pelosi said; "I don't like going against the ability of unions to strike.

But weighing the equities, we must avoid a strike. Jobs will be lost. Even union jobs will be lost." Earlier, Biden urged Congress to act, saying up to 765,000 Americans could lose their jobs in the first two weeks along.

Biden said; "Congress, I think, has to act to prevent it. It's not an easy call, but I think we have to do it. The economy is at risk. "The rail strike could cost the US economy as much as $2 billion per day, according to the Association of American Railroads.

