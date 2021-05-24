UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Visa Restrictions Over Conflict In Ethiopia's Tigray Region: Blinken

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

US imposes visa restrictions over conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region: Blinken

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The United States on Sunday announced visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials accused of fuelling the six-month-old war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, saying those involved had "taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities.

"US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the restrictions targeted "current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials, members of the security forces, or other individuals -- to include Amhara regional and irregular forces and members of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) -- responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in Tigray."

Related Topics

Resolution Ethiopia United States Visa Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

7 hours ago

Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for CL, Leicester miss ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha S ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Sham ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court mourns death of She ..

8 hours ago

Regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese na ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.