Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The United States on Sunday announced visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials accused of fuelling the six-month-old war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, saying those involved had "taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities.

"US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the restrictions targeted "current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials, members of the security forces, or other individuals -- to include Amhara regional and irregular forces and members of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) -- responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in Tigray."