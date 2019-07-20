US offers $7 mn to find Hezbollah agent as Pompeo visits Argentina

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States on Friday offered a $7 million reward to find a accused of masterminding a deadly 1994 attack on a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to unite Latin American nations against the militants.

Pompeo visited to mark the 25th anniversary of Argentina's deadliest attack, lighting a candle at the site of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association where a plaque lists the Names of the 85 dead.

"They were killed by members of a terrorist group," Pompeo told a remembrance ceremony.

"We have not forgotten, and we never will," said Pompeo, who was joined by Latin American government ministers in Buenos Aires for counter-terrorism talks.

The United States offered $7 million to find alleged perpetrator Salman Raouf Salman and imposed sanctions on him.

Eichbaum asked all countries to "help us find those responsible and bring them to justice."After 25 years, no one has been brought to trial and the case has been bogged down in Argentina amid allegations of political interference and high-level corruption.