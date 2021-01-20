UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain On Inaugration-eve, Yellen Call For Stimulus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

US stocks gain on Inaugration-eve, Yellen call for stimulus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks won solid gains Tuesday as markets anticipated the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden while Biden's Treasury secretary nominee reiterated a call for aggressive stimulus spending.

Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve Chair nominated to lead economic policy, during her Senate confirmation hearing called for Washington to "act big" to support the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent to finish at 30,930.52.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent to end at 3,798.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 percent to 13,197.18.

Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said the uptick reflects "the market giving the Biden policy agenda an early stamp of approval" a day before his administration takes office.

Among individual companies, General Motors shot up 9.8 percent after announcing an alliance with microsoft on its Cruise autonomous driving venture. Microsoft gained 1.8 percent.

Boeing won 3.1 percent as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it would clear the company's 737 MAX plane to resume flights next week, 22 months after the jet was grounded following two fatal crashes.

Following the completion of the merger of French automaker PSA with Italian giant Fiat Chrysler, shares in the new company, Stellantis, surged 10.8 percent in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Washington European Union Company New York Stock Exchange Alliance Lead Stocks Market General Motors Fiat Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

9 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

8 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

8 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

8 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

8 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.