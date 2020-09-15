UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Rise After Mergers, Tik-Tok Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

US stocks rise after mergers, Tik-Tok bid

New York, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :After declines the last two weeks, Wall Street stocks powered higher Monday, lifted by merger announcements and optimism over Oracle's venture with TikTok.

All three major indices were in positive territory the whole day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at 27,993.33, up 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 1.3 percent at 3,383.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent to 11,056.65.

The gains came after Japan's Softbank Group said it was selling its British chip designer arm to US firm NVIDIA for up to $40 billion, and Gilead Sciences announced the $21 billion purchase of Immunomedics, which makes a breast cancer drug.

Also fueling the momentum was Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's announcement that Washington had received a bid from Oracle for TikTok's American operations after the video-sharing app's parent ByteDance rejected a proposal from microsoft.

US President Donald Trump has essentially ordered the sale of TikTok's US operations by September 20, after which the app would shut down.

Shares of Oracle, NVIDIA and Gilead all advanced Monday.

"Tech got blistered last week. But what I heard from a lot of clients is that... they'd been hoping for a kind of pullback," said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.

"Whatever the selling pressure was, it looks to me that it was probably large players unloading, not necessarily broad-based panic."Traders are looking ahead to the two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve beginning on Tuesday, in which central bankers may elaborate further on their new average inflation targeting strategy that will keep interest rates lower for longer in a bid to maximize employment.

Key data releases this week include retail sales for August and the weekly report on jobless claims.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Sale Japan May August September Stocks Breast Cancer All From Allied Rental Modarba Dow Jones Billion Employment

Recent Stories

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

1 hour ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

2 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

1 hour ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

2 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

2 hours ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.