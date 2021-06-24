Washington, June 24(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States said Wednesday it was "gravely concerned" by reports that dozens of civilians were killed in an air strike on a market in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, calling for an urgent independent investigation.

"We strongly condemn this reprehensible act," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement, urging the Ethiopian authorities to "ensure full and unhindered medical access to the victims immediately."