UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Withdraw Visas For Foreign Students Whose Classes Move Online

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

US to withdraw visas for foreign students whose classes move online

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States said Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

Students in such programs "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," it said.

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue "vocational coursework," according to ICE.

Related Topics

United States May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

6 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

6 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

9 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

9 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.