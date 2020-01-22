UrduPoint.com
Vale, Auditor Charged Over Deadly Brazil Dam Collapse: Official

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Vale, auditor charged over deadly Brazil dam collapse: official

Belo Horizonte, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2020 ) :State prosecutors in Brazil on Tuesday charged mining giant Vale, its German auditor and 16 individuals over a massive dam collapse that killed 270 people last year.

Vale and TUV SUD, which had certified the dam's stability, have been accused of environmental crimes, prosecutors said in a news conference.

The 16 individuals have been charged with intentional homicide and environmental offenses.

