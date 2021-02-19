UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Kicks Off Covid Vaccine Program

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Venezuela kicks off Covid vaccine program

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Venezuela started immunizing health care workers against the coronavirus Thursday with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, as the government said it intended to inoculate 70 percent of the population by year end.

Glendys Rivero, a 37-year-old surgeon from Los Teques in the country's north, was the first to receive one of the 100,000 doses to have arrived so far.

"We started this first phase of immunization on the right foot, in this fight against the pandemic and for the defense of the health of the people," President Nicolas Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Along with medical personnel, police, soldiers, parliamentarians and other public servants will be among the first to receive jabs in Venezuela's vaccination program.

Elderly people, particularly vulnerable to the virus, were not singled out in the timetable announced Wednesday by Maduro, who said mass immunization of the general public will begin in April.

Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said 70 percent of Venezuelans should be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Venezuela has agreed to acquire 10 million doses of Sputnik V for $200 million and has reserved 1.4 to 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford jab through the World Health Organization's Covax system.

There is no fixed timetable for future deliveries.

The Pan-American Health Organization said Wednesday that Venezuela needs to send an $18 million deposit before it can start receiving the doses it has reserved.

Venezuela, which took part in Sputnik V clinical trials, has officially recorded more than 134,000 cases and 1,297 Covid-19 deaths -- data that is questioned by organizations such as Human Rights Watch.

jt/yow/mlr/caw

Related Topics

World Police Russia Twitter Los Teques Venezuela April From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

8 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

9 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

9 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

9 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.