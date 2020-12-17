UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Migrant Shipwreck Death Toll Rises To 28

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Venezuelan migrant shipwreck death toll rises to 28

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 28 Venezuelan migrants died when a boat heading for Trinidad and Tobago sank, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said on Thursday.

The boat left Guiria in the northeastern state of Sucre on December 6 but never reached its destination.

The first bodies started appearing last Friday while coastguards performed routine patrols.

Over the weekend, 14 bodies were recovered either at sea or washed up on beaches.

"The number has reached 28 right now, of which 26 have been identified," said Saab.

It is believed there were around 30 people aboard the boat.

Boats that are barely sea-worthy and loaded with Venezuelan migrants fleeing an economic crisis that has left millions in abject poverty often leave Guiria heading for Trinidad, which is about 10 kilometers (six miles) off the coast of Venezuela.

Around 100 people disappeared trying to make the crossing between 2018 and 2019.

Saab said each migrant had paid $150 to what he described as a human-trafficking ring for their passage.

He has ordered the arrest of 10 people. The boat owner and the owner of the farm from which the boat left have been arrested and charged with people-trafficking.

The government has also ordered the arrest of seven members of the National Guard for extorsion linked to the tragedy.

Related Topics

Died Trinidad Sucre Trinidad And Tobago Venezuela December 2018 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

5 minutes ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

5 minutes ago

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

1 hour ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

1 hour ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

49 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.