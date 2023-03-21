UrduPoint.com

Venezuela's Oil Minister Resigns Over Graft Probe

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Venezuela's oil minister resigns over graft probe

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Venezuela's oil minister Tareck El Aissami resigned on Monday after prosecutors opened a corruption investigation into officials at the state oil company PDVSA.

Anti-corruption police on Sunday arrested two people closely linked to El Aissami: top PDVSA official Antonio Perez Suarez, and Joselit Ramirez, who manages oil industry funds through cryptocurrencies.

"Given the investigations that have begun into the serious acts of corruption in PDVSA, I have taken the decision to submit my resignation as oil minister with the aim of totally supporting, accompanying and backing this process," El Aissami wrote on Twitter.

El Aissami, who had been in the position since April 2020, added that he supported the government's "crusade" against corruption.

Authorities have been probing high-ranking officials "who could be involved in serious acts of corruption and embezzlement", the national police force said.

Legislator Hugbel Roa was among those detained, alongside a prominent lawyer, an anti-terrorism judge and a mayor.

It is not the first investigation into graft at the state oil company.

Former oil ministers Eulogio Del Pino and Nelson Martinez, who died while in police custody, were previously arrested as part of a corruption investigation.

President Nicolas Maduro said he had "decided to accept the resignation to facilitate the investigations that should result in the establishment of the truth, and the punishment of the culprits." El Aissami, who is under US sanction, is one of the most powerful leaders of the ruling Socialist Party of Venezuela. He had previously served as vice president, as well as minister of the interior and industry.

The newspaper Ultimas Noticias, which is close to the ruling party, reported that Ramirez diverted some $3 billion from last year's oil sales that were conducted in cryptocurrencies to circumvent US sanctions against Venezuelan crude.

The firm Ecoanalitica estimated that the foreign Currency income of the Venezuelan state in 2022 totalled $25 billion, said company director Adrubal Oliveros.

"For us to understand the magnitude of the embezzlement of $3 billion Dollars," Oliveros said, "what disappeared is equivalent to 12 percent of last year's revenue."

Related Topics

Corruption Police Twitter Company Oil Died Nelson Venezuela Cryptocurrency April Sunday 2020 From Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2023

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st March 2023

21 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039 ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039;s premier hub for innovation ..

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretar ..

COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate ..

9 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergove ..

COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chan ..

9 hours ago
 Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.