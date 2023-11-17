Open Menu

Veteran Actress Advocates For Drama Industry Progress In Meeting With Minister Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Actress Azra Aftab had a meeting with Caretaker Federal minister Jamal Shah to talk about shared concerns, particularly focusing on the country's drama industry.

Praising her contributions, the minister said, "Azra Aftab, a versatile actress with a wide range of roles to her credit, is celebrated for her outstanding contributions to Pakistani drama."

Jamal Shah said, "Her ability to portray diverse characters with authenticity has made her a beloved figure in the industry.

On the occasion, the minister presented her with a shield."

Azra Aftab appeared in dramas on ptv in 1990. She was noted for her roles in drama Laag, Manzil, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh, Farz, Hazaron Khwahishen, and Aasmanon Pay Likha.

She also appeared in dramas Kuda Zameen Se Gaya, Kaghaz Kay Phool, Ek Sitam Aur Sahi, Aankh Bhar Asman and Chalo Phir Se Jee Kar Dekhain.

Since then she appeared in dramas Dil Awaiz, Pul Sirat, Painjra, Kaise Huaye Benaam, Lakhon Mein Aik, Bhai and Bari Bahu.

