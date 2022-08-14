UrduPoint.com

Veteran Playmaker Zheng Zhi Takes Charge Of Struggling Guangzhou FC

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Former captain of Guangzhou FC and the Chinese national team, Zheng Zhi, has been appointed as the head coach of Guangzhou FC in an attempt to save the relegation-threatened eight-time Chinese Super League (CSL) champions.

"The club decided to hire Zheng Zhi as the head coach of the senior team," Guangzhou FC said in a brief statement on Saturday.

Zheng's appointment came after the Guangzhou side lost 2-1 at home to Chengdu Rongcheng in a league game on Friday, a loss which left them mired in the relegation zone with just six points from 12 matches, four points away from safety.

Guangzhou will host Dalian Pro next Sunday.

Playmaker Zheng, 42, joined the Guangzhou club, then known as Guangzhou Evergrande, in 2010. His contract with the financially stricken club expired at the end of last year.

He then went on to take up a teaching post at Guangzhou Sport University.

Zheng won the CSL title eight times and the Asian Champions League trophy twice with Guangzhou FC.

