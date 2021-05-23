UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases With One More Death

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:50 AM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 33 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, including 31 locally transmitted and two imported, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,119, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 29 were detected in the northern Bac Ninh province and two others in the northern Ninh Binh province.

All of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The imported cases include a South Korean expert and a Vietnamese citizen who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

The health ministry also announced Sunday that another COVID-19 patient had died with underlying conditions, marking the country's 42nd death related to the coronavirus.

As many as 2,721 patients have so far recovered, and over 179,000 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Sunday morning, Vietnam had recorded a total of 3,636 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 2,066 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry.

