Vietnam reports 77,982 new COVID-19 cases, over 40,000 deaths in total

HANOI, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:Vietnam registered 77,982 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, down 813 cases from Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 61 localities nationwide, included 77,970 domestically transmitted and 12 imported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 10,783 cases on Saturday, also its new daily record, followed by the central Nghe An province with 3,985 cases, and the northern Vinh Phuc province with 2,995 cases.

On the same day, health authorities also documented 20,894 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in the northern Thai Nguyen province.

The infections brought the total tally to 3,219,177, with 40,050 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 2,376,046 COVID-19 patients, or 74 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.