Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

W.African leaders agree billion-dollar anti-jihadist plan

Ouagadougou, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :West African leaders on Saturday announced a billion-dollar plan to fight the rising problem of jihadist violence in the region, at a summit in Burkina Faso.

The plan, to be funded from 2020 to 2024, was announced at end of the Economic Community Summit of West African States in Ouagadougou, where ECOWAS nations were joined by Mauritania and Chad.

