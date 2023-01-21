UrduPoint.com

Wallabies Star Beale Charged With Alleged Sexual Assault - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Wallabies star Beale charged with alleged sexual assault - report

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale was charged on Friday over an alleged sexual assault at a Sydney pub, reports said, with Rugby Australia "aware of the situation".

The veteran fullback, who returned to Australia last year after a stint with French Top 14 side Racing 92, was arrested and taken to a Sydney police station on Friday afternoon.

New South Wales Police said a man had been charged with "two counts of sexually touch another person without consent, incite another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent".

He was widely reported to be Beale, who recently became a father. The alleged assault occurred in December.

"The man was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court tomorrow," police said.

Beale, 34, returned to Sydney and the NSW Waratahs to keep himself in the frame to play for Australia at a fourth World Cup this year.

Should he do so, he will join George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper as only the third Australian to feature at four tournaments.

"Rugby Australia, the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) are aware of the situation involving Kurtley Beale," Rugby Australia said in a brief statement after the arrest.

It said the three bodies would not make any further comment while the matter was being handled by police.

Beale has played 95 Tests and took part in a Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast this month. Coach Dave Rennie has since been fired and replaced by former England boss Eddie Jones.

Related Topics

World Police Australia Police Station Gold Coast Sydney Man George Wales December Top Coach Court

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

34 minutes ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

34 minutes ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

39 minutes ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

45 minutes ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.