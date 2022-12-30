UrduPoint.com

Weather Forecast For Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Weather forecast for Friday

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active dusty winds are still forecasted to fall on some parts of Jazan, Asir, Baha, Qassim, Eastern and Makkah regions.

The report added that the thundershowers, accompanied by active winds will be forecasted to fall on some parts of Hail and Madinah regions and the fog will be seen, during the night and early morning on Jazan, Asir, Baha, Najran, Tabuk, Northern Borders, Jawf, Hail, Qassim and the northern parts of Eastern and Riyadh regions.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly at speed of 20-40km/h, on the northern part and easterly to southeasterly, gradually turning southerly at speed of 20-40km/h on the southern and central parts, reaching more than 50km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northeasterly, at speed of 18-38km/h, on southern part and northwesterly to northerly at speed of 18-38km/h on northern part.

