Weather Forecast For Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that the moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds will be forecasted to fall on some parts of Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern, Northen Borders and Al-Jawf regions.

The report added that thundershowers, accompanied by active surface winds are still forecasted to fall on some parts of Hail, Makkah, Madinah, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah regions and the fog will be seen during the night and early morning hours on some parts these regions.

The report also added that the snow will fall and the fog will be seen on the heights of Tabuk region, while Northern Borders and Jawf regions will be forecasted to witness frost in the early morningThe report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 18-38km/h, on the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southwesterly at speed of 15-35km/h on the southern part, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northeasterly to northwesterly at speed of 15-30km/h, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms on northern part.

