Weather Forecast For Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Weather forecast for Tuesday

Riyadh, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds will be forecasted to fall on some parts of Asir, Baha, Makkah and Madinah regions, extending to some parts of Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Northern Borders and Jawf regions.

The report added that the sky will be partly cloudy, with chance of falling thundershowers, accompanied by active winds on some parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions, as well as some parts of Jazan region.

The report also added that the snow will fall on the heights of Tabuk region ( Alaqan, Dhuhr and Jabal Al-Lawz).

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be easterly to southeasterly, gradually turning southwesterly to northwesterly at speed of 20-40km/h, on the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southwesterly at speed of 20-40km/h on the southern, reaching more than 50km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms on central and southern parts, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at speed of 15-30km/h, on northern part and northerly to northeasterly at speed of 15-35km/h, on the southern part.

