West Brom held by Fulham in blow to promotion push

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :West Brom's hopes of a return to the Premier League remain in the balance after they drew 0-0 with Fulham on Tuesday, offering a lifeline to Brentford in the race for the top flight.

Slaven Bilic's side sit second in the Championship, four points clear of the third-placed Bees, who have a game in hand at home to Preston on Wednesday.

The stalemate all but ended Fulham's hopes of automatic promotion as they remain five points behind West Brom with two games remaining.

Fulham came closest to a winner when Anthony Knockaert hit the bar 15 minutes from time, but the result did neither side much good with Brentford in stunning form having won all six games since English football's restart last month.

West Brom's stumble also edges top-of-the-table Leeds ever closer to a return to the top-flight after a 16-year absence.

Brentford play Preston on Wednesday and, if they stumble, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds could earn promotion on Thursday when Barnsley visit Elland Road.