Windies 82-3 at tea after India dismissed for 297

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :West Indies were 82 for three in reply to India's first innings total of 297 at tea on the second day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Brief scores India 297 (A. Rahane 81, R. Jadeja 58, K. L. Rahul 44; K. Roach 4-66, S. Gabriel 3-71, R. Chase 2-58) v West Indies 82-3 (J. Campbell 23, D. Bravo 18 n.o.; M. Shami 1-17, R. Jadeja 1-17) Toss: West Indies