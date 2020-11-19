UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

'Wonder Woman' sequel to launch on HBO Max streaming and theaters

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The much-delayed Warner Bros. superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously from Christmas Day in the United States, the studio announced Wednesday.

The decision to release the eagerly awaited movie on the company's own recently launched streaming platform represents a gamble for a film which cost a reported $200 million, and comes as Hollywood scrambles to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds," wrote star Gal Gadot on her social media accounts.

She added: "You can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can also watch it on HBOMAX from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask."The movie, which was originally due to launch in June, will hit theaters in other countries a week earlier starting on December 16.

