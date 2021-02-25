Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said Wednesday that questions over Tiger Woods's golfing future are immaterial as the superstar fights to recover from serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash.

"At this stage I think everyone should just be grateful that he's here, that he's alive, that his kids haven't lost their dad," Northern Ireland's McIlroy told reporters at the World Golf Championships Workday Championship at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

"That's the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now, it's not even on the map at this point." McIlroy echoed the thoughts of US PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who said his energies would be devoted to supporting Woods in whatever way possible.

"Well, I think that the only thing that really matters now is his well-being," Monahan said. "His recovery, his family, the level of support that we provide to him.

"Listen, when Tiger wants to talk about golf, we'll talk about golf," added Monahan, after he was asked if it was "too soon" to think about the PGA Tour without Woods.

"But I think right now the entirety of our efforts needs to be around the support.

"When you're going to overcome what he needs to overcome, I think the love of all of our players and everybody out here, it's going to come forward in a big way and across the entire sporting world.

"I think he'll feel that energy and I think that's what we should all focus on." Woods was recovering in hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday after surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle.

This included the insertion of a rod into his shin bone and the use of screws and pins to stabilize his foot and ankle, doctors said.

Law enforcement officials who responded to the crash in a Los Angeles suburb said Woods was lucky to survive when his SUV left the steep, curving road, rolling over several times.

Monahan recalled his shock at being notified telephone of the crash and the period of uncertainty as to whether Woods's injuries were life-threatening.

"You're thinking a lot of different things and some of them are pretty scary to think about," Monahan said.