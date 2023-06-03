UrduPoint.com

Worst Rail Disasters Of The Last Decade

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Worst rail disasters of the last decade

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :With hundreds killed and more injured in a three-train collision in India, AFP looks back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years: - Greek collision - On February 28, 2023, a head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train on the route between Athens and Thessaloniki claimed 57 lives, in the country's worst rail accident.

- Stowaways derailed - On March 10, 2022, a freight train loaded with stowaways derailed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Lualaba province, killing at least 75 people and injuring 125 others. A month later, at least eight people died when a goods train derailed in the same area.

- Pakistan farmlands - On June 7, 2021, at least 63 people died when a train hurtling through farmland derailed and collided with another passenger service in Pakistan's southern Sindh province.

- Taiwan tragedy - On April 2, 2021, at least 49 people were killed and 200 injured when a passenger train collided with a truck that slid down an embankment near the city of Hualien -- the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

- Crowds on tracks - A speeding train ran over revellers watching fireworks during a Hindu festival in northern India on October 19, 2018, killing at least 60 people.

- Indian express disaster - At least 146 people died when an Indore-Patna Express train with around 2,000 people on board derailed in Uttar Pradesh on November 20, 2016, sending carriages crashing into each other.

- Speeding Cameroon train - A train travelling from the capital Yaounde to the economic hub of Douala derailed on October 21, 2016, killing at least 79 people and injuring around 550 others. It was travelling "abnormally" fast before the crash, the investigation into the crash concluded.

- Congo accident - A goods train carrying hundreds of illegal passengers flew off the rails in a swampy and inaccessible part of the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo on April 22, 2014, killing at least 136 people. Many had to be buried in mass graves nearby.

- Spain derailing -About 80 people were killed and about 140 injured when a high-speed train slammed into a concrete wall near the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela on July 24, 2013. The train had been approaching a curve at more than twice the speed limit.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Accident Injured Died Douala Yaounde Thessaloniki Athens Santiago De Compostela Hualien Same Spain Congo Cameroon Hub February March April June July October November 2016 2018 National University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2023

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

10 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

11 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.