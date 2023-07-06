- Home
WTI Crude Futures Settle Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM
NEW YORK,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Oil prices gained on Wednesday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery increased 2 U.S. Dollars to settle at 71.79 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
