WTI Crude Futures Settle Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WTI crude futures settle higher

NEW YORK,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Oil prices gained on Wednesday.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery increased 2 U.S. Dollars to settle at 71.79 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

