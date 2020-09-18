UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yankees Explode For Club-record Five Homers In Fourth In Win Over Jays

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Yankees explode for club-record five homers in fourth in win over Jays

Los Angeles, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Luke Voit, DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner homered on consecutive pitches as the New York Yankees hit five home runs in an inning for the first time in their history in a 10-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The trio homered in a span of three pitches in the fourth inning Thursday as New York also became just the seventh team in Major League Baseball to hit five in an inning.

"That was a lot of fun," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the fourth inning, which began in a 2-2 tie. "Obviously a tie game going into that inning, and then everyone just started unloading with real good at-bats.

" The most recent team to hit five homers in an inning was the Washington Nationals three years ago against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The other teams with five homers in the same inning are the New York Giants (1939), Philadelphia Phillies (1949), San Francisco Giants (1961), Minnesota Twins (1966) and Brewers (2006).

The Yankees hit 19 homers in the series, a major league record over a three-game span.

Japan's Masahiro Tanaka (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.

The Yankees' power display allowed them to extend their winning streak to a season-high eight games.

Related Topics

Washington San Francisco Toronto Same Milwaukee Philadelphia New York

Recent Stories

PM urges world to join hands in fight against Clim ..

11 seconds ago

Pakistan wins stay on enforcement of $6bln award o ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.