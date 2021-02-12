UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Singapore Chefs Serve Up Hope For Street Food's Future

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Young Singapore chefs serve up hope for street food's future

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :After the pandemic torpedoed his chance to work at a Michelin-starred New York restaurant, Lim Wei Keat returned to his roots by becoming a Singapore street-food chef cooking local fare.

The 25-year-old is among a growing number of young street-food vendors -- known as "hawkers" locally -- fuelling hopes that a new generation will preserve the city-state's culinary traditions.

Singapore is full of open-air food courts offering a wide variety of cuisines influenced by the Southeast Asian nation's ethnic Chinese, Indian and Muslim populations.

Even after the city-state ballooned into an affluent financial hub, the hawker tradition lived on, and remains a central part of everyday life for many.

The United Nations recognised this tradition as "intangible cultural heritage" in December, describing the centres where hawkers toil as "community dining rooms" that bring together people from diverse backgrounds.

But many chefs are heading toward retirement -- their median age is 59 -- and young Singaporeans often shun the trade, stoking fears that hawker traditions and their delicious dishes could be lost.

Lim stumbled into becoming an apprentice hawker, only choosing to do so as he could not take up an internship at a US restaurant last year due to coronavirus travel curbs.

But he feels he has found his true calling.

"Local dishes would disappear if young people did not take over stalls or learn (to cook) these dishes," Lim told AFP.

He got the apprenticeship through government initiatives aimed at safeguarding the street food culture, which has helped dozens of younger chefs join the trade.

- 'This flavour will disappear' - Hawkers usually focus on just one or two dishes, from fried rice noodles and turnip cake to curry puffs. Lim chose an ever-popular traditional favourite -- Hainanese chicken rice -- and likes to cook it the old-fashioned way.

"I love chicken rice, so why not start with something that I love and I'm passionate about?" His mentor, 61-year-old Neo Cheng Leong, has been selling the dish for 30 years.

He makes it from scratch every morning at his stall, cleaning the chicken, poaching it at just the right temperature, then cooking the rice in chicken broth, with ginger and scallion-infused oil.

Cuts of the tender meat are served with a plate of the resultant fragrant rice with garlic chilli sauce and sweetened soy sauce, all for just Sg$3 ($2.3).

His two sons, both in their early 20s, are studying at university and have no interest in taking over the stall after seeing how hard their parents worked for three decades, said Neo.

"If I don't teach (apprentices) then this flavour will disappear from Singapore," Neo told AFP.

Once Lim has completed his government training programme -- which includes two months of training under Neo, and cooking for a panel of judges -- he can rent a stall at a heavily subsidised rate for 15 months.

- 'What's wrong with you?' - Still, there are many challenges that make it hard to lure young Singaporeans from better-paid office jobs, such as rising costs and long hours.

And then there is the stigma.

"Back in the day, it was really seen as a profession for those who have no route into life," said K.F. Seetoh, an influential critic and entrepreneur who created a popular guide for hawker food.

"There's still a school of people who would say 'what, you want to be a hawker? What's wrong with you?'" Hawkers are also forced to keep prices low to compete with rivals, meaning that making ends meet in one of the world's most expensive cities can be tough.

Shawn Aw, a chef who runs a noodle stall with his 60-year-old mother, admitted it was hard work and said he only made around Sg$1,000 ($750) per month -- far below Singapore's median wage, Sg$4,500 ($3,370), according to official data.

"You definitely have to come in early and go home late... it's a bit tough, you have to work hard," the 32-year-old told AFP.

Related Topics

India World United Nations China Oil Rent Young Guide Singapore New York Hub December Muslim All From Government Asia Jobs Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

8 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

8 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.