Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Youngster Garcia named in Man City team to face Lyon

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Teenage Spanish defender Eric Garcia starts for Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final against Lyon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday, with Phil Foden making way.

The introduction of Garcia, 19, is the only change made by coach Pep Guardiola to the side that started the 2-1 home win over Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg just over a week ago.

Garcia's only previous appearance in the Champions League came against Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage earlier this season.

With Garcia and Aymeric Laporte both playing, the expectation is that Fernandinho will revert to a midfield role.

For Lyon, Cameroon international forward Karl Toko-Ekambi starts alongside Memphis Depay in attack, meaning Moussa Dembele is only on the bench, just as he was at kick-off in the second leg of their last-16 tie against Juventus when Lyon went through on away goals.

The winners of this tie will advance to a semi-final against Bayern Munich, who destroyed Barcelona 8-2 on Friday.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 1900 GMT): Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho (capt), Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Lyon (3-5-2) Anthony Lopes; Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal; Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxwel Cornet; Memphis Depay (capt), Karl Toko-Ekambi Coach: Rudi Garcia (FRA) Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

