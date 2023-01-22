UrduPoint.com

Youth Learn Candle Making At PNCA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Youth learn candle making at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Sunday arranged a one-day Candle Making Workshop for young artists.

The workshop was conducted by Anita Nadeem, a professional interior designer and architect having candle making as one of her skills.

The workshop was part of the series of monthly "Art for Therapy" workshops which was attended by over 20 participants from different walks of life. It served as an exciting opportunity for the youth to learn from a master in the field.

The workshop began with an overview of different wax types used in candle making and detailed information on soy wax. Participants discovered its properties from heating temperature to its pouring temperature. The participants got to learn mixing of color dyes and fragrances to develop unique and customized scented candles. At the end of the workshop everyone got the necessary skill and knowledge to decorate and design their own scented candle with a creative touch.

Anita developed a passion for candle making and it works as a creative therapy for her. She experiments with fragrances, colors and also the containers. She is an architect by profession and loves to design meaningful spaces and objects which led her to design unique containers for her candles.

Recently she set up Kororo, a furniture design studio which explores innovative and environmentally conscious approaches to furniture design. She believes the act of candle making brings a sense of joy and calmness to our chaotic lives. Anita gave a demo before the commencement of the workshop and guided the participants throughout.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on local and international scale. Our unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support professional development of the artists, said the organizers.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual art exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, the organizers said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Sunday From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

3 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

9 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.