Youth learn candle making at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Sunday arranged a one-day Candle Making Workshop for young artists.

The workshop was conducted by Anita Nadeem, a professional interior designer and architect having candle making as one of her skills.

The workshop was part of the series of monthly "Art for Therapy" workshops which was attended by over 20 participants from different walks of life. It served as an exciting opportunity for the youth to learn from a master in the field.

The workshop began with an overview of different wax types used in candle making and detailed information on soy wax. Participants discovered its properties from heating temperature to its pouring temperature. The participants got to learn mixing of color dyes and fragrances to develop unique and customized scented candles. At the end of the workshop everyone got the necessary skill and knowledge to decorate and design their own scented candle with a creative touch.

Anita developed a passion for candle making and it works as a creative therapy for her. She experiments with fragrances, colors and also the containers. She is an architect by profession and loves to design meaningful spaces and objects which led her to design unique containers for her candles.

Recently she set up Kororo, a furniture design studio which explores innovative and environmentally conscious approaches to furniture design. She believes the act of candle making brings a sense of joy and calmness to our chaotic lives. Anita gave a demo before the commencement of the workshop and guided the participants throughout.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on local and international scale. Our unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support professional development of the artists, said the organizers.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual art exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, the organizers said.