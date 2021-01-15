UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Loses Second Minister To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Zimbabwe loses second minister to COVID-19

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe lost its second minister to COVID-19 following the death of Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Ellen Gwaradzimbe, aged 60, on Friday.

Gwaradzimba's son, Rememberance, told state broadcaster the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that his mother died this Friday morning at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Her death comes after that of then Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri who succumbed to the virus in August last year. Zimbabwe entered into a new nationwide lock-down beginning on Jan. 5 until Jan. 31 following a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths. As of Thursday, the country had recorded 25,368 COVID-19 cases, 14,714 recoveries and 636 deaths.

