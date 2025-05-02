Aga Khan University Marks World Immunisation Week
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 09:39 PM
The Aga Khan University Hospital’s Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, in collaboration with the Department of Pharmacy, celebrated the World Immunisation Week with a series of impactful events aimed at promoting awareness and encouraging collective action for vaccination
World Immunisation Week, observed globally from April 24 to 30, is a vital opportunity to highlight the life-saving power of vaccines and the critical role they play in protecting individuals and communities from preventable diseases, said a statement on Friday.
This year’s theme, “Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible” underscores the unified efforts from healthcare providers, patients, and the broader community in ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing immunisation services and the ongoing importance of it.
The first event to mark this week at AKUH was led by the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health team, led by Dr. Fyezah Jehan, Professor and Chair, and Dr. Ali Faisal Saleem, Vice Chair and Associate Professor.
The ceremony featured a symbolic cake cutting and a call to action for continued commitment to child health and immunisation advocacy.
In his remarks, Dr. Ali Faisal Saleem, stated, “Vaccination is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions in human history.
Through this week, we want to remind everyone, from healthcare workers to families, that timely immunisation saves lives and secures a healthier future for generations to come.”
A second celebration followed at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Pharmacy. The event was led by Syed Shamim Raza, Director of Pharmacy, AKUH and Khairunnissa Hooda, Chief Nursing Officer, AKUH.
The event was also attended by immunisation nurses – the unsung heroes at the forefront of safeguarding public health, along with some patients.
Speaking at the event, Syed Shamim Raza recognised this key team, “Our immunisation nurses work tirelessly to protect the community, and this week honours their dedication.
Alongside them, pharmacists—trusted advisors, educators, and advocates for vaccine access and safety—are essential to our public health response. Together, they uphold our collective responsibility to combat vaccine-preventable diseases and build healthier, more informed communities.”
The events drew attention to the broader immunisation efforts at Aga Khan University Hospital and served to appreciate the dedication of frontline healthcare teams.
The celebrations also aimed to inspire more people to understand the importance of vaccines in preventing illness and promoting overall community health.
