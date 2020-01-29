Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Kenya to participate in Pak-Africa Trade Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Kenya to participate in the first-ever two-day Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference beginning in Nairobi.The conference is being hosted jointly by Pakistan and Kenya and will also be attended by dignitaries from other African States.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood will address the Inaugural Session.During the visit, the Foreign Minister will also hold meetings with the Kenyan leadership including Cabinet Secretaries for Foreign Affairs & International Trade, African Community and Northern Corridor Development.

The Conference will provide an important opportunity for Pakistani and African businesses to interface, identify the areas for enhanced engagement, and develop proposals for customized economic collaboration.Africa's increasing integration and growth momentum together with Pakistan's potential as a connectivity hub have opened multiple avenues for win-win collaboration.