Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report pertaining to implementation on Police Order 2002

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought report pertaining to implementation on Police Order 2002 till May 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought report pertaining to implementation on Police Order 2002 till May 11.

The IHC bench directed to public the report related to investigation of heinous crimes submitted by the IGP Islamabad. The court also appointed chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and inspector general of police (IGP) as amicus-curiae in the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case regarding implementation on police order 2002.

The chief justice remarked that this court could not set blind eyes on the revelations of police report. He said the IGP report had highlighted several points of public interest.

The chief justice said that the IGP, ICT administration and the secretary interior ministry would also be included as respondents in the case and ordered the registrar office to convert the police report into application, and fix for hearing.

The report submitted by the IGP revealed that the investigation officer of any case had to pay Rs 5,000 parcel fee from his own pocket to send any evidence to laboratory for analysis.

There should not be any laboratory fee or it should be responsibility of district administration, it added.

It took around two months to send the evidences to laboratories for analysis, adding that IO should be given authority to send evidence to the laboratory without the approval of high officials.

Similarly, the IO used to pay Rs 15,000 fee to get a sketch prepared pertaining to the any crime incident. There should be such arrangements to develop the sketches of terrorism or murder incidents within two days.

The report said that the police were not given funds to conduct raids at crime scenes.

It further said that even the plaintiff of the cases did not cooperate with the police after registration of first information report (FIRs) of various matter. Absence of forensic lab in Islamabad, lawyers' strikes, special duties of personnel and law and order situations were the reasons for delay in investigation process.