Police Arrested A Police Constable On The Charge Of Patronizing Oil Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:55 PM

police arrested a police constable on the charge of patronizing oil pilferers

Balochni police arrested a police constable on the charge of patronizing oil pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : Balochni police arrested a police constable on the charge of patronizing oil pilferers.

Police said on Tuesday that official of Parco company Abdul Mannan lodged a complaint that unknown thieves stole huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline near chak 97-RB on March 18.

According to initial investigation,it was found that police constable Ahsan Ali was also involved in the crime.He was patronizing oil pilferers. Police registered case and arrested the accused constable.

Further investigation was under progress.

