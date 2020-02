Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Mianwali on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will visit Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will visit Mianwali.

During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Kundian, PM office media wing in a press release said.

He will also attend annual convocation of NAMAL university as a chief guest.