1 dies, 8 injured in road mishap in Nawab Shah

One man has been killed and 8 person including women and children have been injured in road mishap in Nawab Shah

Nawab Shah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) One man has been killed and 8 person including women and children have been injured in road mishap in Nawab Shah.According to police, husband wife and their 2 children were on the way while riding bike when a speedy van hit them and as a result husband died on the spot while wife and 2 children were injured.

Another incident took place on same place when a car parked in darkness was hit by tractor and as a result 6 persons in the car got critically injured.

They were shifted to Peoples medical hospital for medical assistance where 3 injured persons condition is stated to be critical.