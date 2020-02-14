UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Dies, 8 Injured In Road Mishap In Nawab Shah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:19 PM

1 dies, 8 injured in road mishap in Nawab Shah

One man has been killed and 8 person including women and children have been injured in road mishap in Nawab Shah

Nawab Shah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) One man has been killed and 8 person including women and children have been injured in road mishap in Nawab Shah.According to police, husband wife and their 2 children were on the way while riding bike when a speedy van hit them and as a result husband died on the spot while wife and 2 children were injured.

Another incident took place on same place when a car parked in darkness was hit by tractor and as a result 6 persons in the car got critically injured.

They were shifted to Peoples medical hospital for medical assistance where 3 injured persons condition is stated to be critical.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Car Died Wife Man Same Van Women

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

47 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

38 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

38 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

38 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.