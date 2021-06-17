UrduPoint.com
1 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in road accident

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A person was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident on Thursday.

According to details, a jeep collided with a car on Islamkot-Nagarparkar road. As a result, Bhagwan Mahraj was killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to Islamkot hospital. The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

