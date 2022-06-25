UrduPoint.com

10 Candidates To Contest By–election PP-83

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 10 candidates, belonging to various political parties and independents are in the run to contest by-election PP-83 Khushab.

Talking to APP on Saturday Election Commissioner Sargodha division Amir Javed said that 10 candidates would participate in by-election and their documents were verified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that Amir Hayder Sankha from Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) Hassan Malik from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Zamurd Abbas Khan from Tehreek-e-labbaik Pakistan, Habibullah (Independent),Abdul Manan (Independent), Uzair Muhammad Khan (Independent), Muhammad Asif Malik (Independent), Muhammad Rizwan Aslam (Independent), Muhammad Noor-ul-Hasan, (Independent) and Malik Hamid Mehmood Tiwana (Independent) were the final short listed candidates according to the ECP.

More Stories From Pakistan

