10 Coronavirus Suspects Tested Positive: MS

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

10 coronavirus suspects tested positive: MS

General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Ejaz Akhtar on Saturday said ten coronavirus suspects, admitted to Isolation ward of the hospital were tested positive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) : General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Ejaz Akhtar on Saturday said ten coronavirus suspects, admitted to Isolation ward of the hospital were tested positive.

He said that out of these patients, one Muhammad Zeeshan died Friday night.

He said a woman, Nasreen, had returned after performing Umrah and her corona report was also positive.

The MS said two men including Karman and Umar got themselves tested from a private lab where their reports were declared positive.

Therefore, the Health Department teams shifted them to the Isolation Ward of General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad where samples of these suspects and their family members were sent to the lab.

The lab reports confirmed coronavirus negative in Kamran and Umar, but reports of five family members of Kamran were found positive including his housemaid Sana.

Therefore, they all are under treatment in the hospital.

Kamran and Umar would be kept in quarantine for 14 days , and they would be tested again, he added.

Meanwhile, the lab reports of 26 pilgrims were also found negative.

They had reached Faisalabad from Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine center and assistant commissioner received them at Abdul Hakeem.

They were advised to remain in isolation at their homes and protect themselves and their family members from coronavirus, a spokesman for the Health Department said .

